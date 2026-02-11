Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.18 39 OPM %84.0077.78 -PBDT0.260.15 73 PBT0.260.15 73 NP0.260.15 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 18.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 18.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 101.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit rises 101.86% in the December 2025 quarter

AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit declines 19.66% in the December 2025 quarter

AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit declines 19.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance