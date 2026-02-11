Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.250.1884.0077.780.260.150.260.150.260.15

