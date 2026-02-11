Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.95% to Rs 20.71 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 83.50% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.95% to Rs 20.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.7114.5917.7715.152.341.681.841.281.891.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News