Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 41.95% to Rs 20.71 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 83.50% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.95% to Rs 20.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.7114.59 42 OPM %17.7715.15 -PBDT2.341.68 39 PBT1.841.28 44 NP1.891.03 83

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 18.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

