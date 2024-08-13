Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 114.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.02% to Rs 68.22 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 114.78% to Rs 52.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 131.02% to Rs 68.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.68.2229.5398.0497.6666.8228.3766.8228.3752.4524.42