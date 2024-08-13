Phantom Digital Effects standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 26.12 crore

Net profit of Phantom Digital Effects rose 2.48% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.1223.6539.4738.2210.158.918.538.086.216.06