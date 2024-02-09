Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 1.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 204.26 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 1.81% to Rs 52.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 53.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 204.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 181.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.204.26181.9432.1334.7179.3776.9370.0871.0652.2253.18