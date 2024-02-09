Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 1.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 204.26 croreNet profit of Saregama India declined 1.81% to Rs 52.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 53.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 204.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 181.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales204.26181.94 12 OPM %32.1334.71 -PBDT79.3776.93 3 PBT70.0871.06 -1 NP52.2253.18 -2
