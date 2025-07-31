Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India's Dreamliner aborts takeoff at IGI airport due to technical issue

In recent weeks, there have been various issues involving Air India planes, and the airline has also come under the regulatory scanner.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787-9, which was to fly to London, aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue on Thursday.

"Flight AI2017, operating from Delhi to London on July 31, returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

According to a source, the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane.

"An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay," the statement said.

 

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

In recent weeks, there have been various issues involving Air India planes, and the airline has also come under the regulatory scanner.

On June 12, Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787-8 plane en route to London Gatwick crashed into a building soon after take off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

Topics : Air India airplane crash Delhi airport

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

