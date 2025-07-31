Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 106.63 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 106.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales106.6394.05 13 OPM %15.846.51 -PBDT18.995.40 252 PBT8.90-4.22 LP NP6.52-4.14 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

