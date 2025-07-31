Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 29.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 418.27 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 29.63% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 418.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 398.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales418.27398.61 5 OPM %17.3617.92 -PBDT48.4860.01 -19 PBT28.8541.31 -30 NP22.3231.72 -30
