Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.2, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.83% rally in NIFTY and a 11.1% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.2, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25026.3. The Sensex is at 81710.5, down 0.32%.Saregama India Ltd has gained around 5.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2056.5, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.59 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The PE of the stock is 53.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Somnath Bharti, Somnath

SC issues notice to UP govt on Somnath Bharti's plea over hospital remarks

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 250 pts, at 81,700, Nifty at 25,000; Metal, Auto fall 1.5%

Gopal Snacks shares fall over 4% on weak margin, higher expenses

Gopal Snacks shares fall over 4% on weak margin, higher expenses

Karva Chauth 2024

Karva Chauth 2024: Best colours that you can wear this festive season

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: India will share experience in building digital public infra with rest of the world, says PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon