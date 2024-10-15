Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag gains on Rs 1,000-crore order win

VA Tech Wabag gains on Rs 1,000-crore order win

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

VA Tech Wabag advanced 2.17% to Rs 1,706.70 after it received mega order worth Rs 1,000 crore for a 100 MLD sea water desalination plant from Indosol Solar for solar PV manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

This order includes the engineering procurement (EP) scope of design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 MLD desalination plant which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years operation and maintenance (O&M) contract.

This plant will be built with the desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and production of water to meet the requirements of the 10 GW integrated solar PV manufacturing unit of Indosol Solar in Andhra Pradesh.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Saravanan Krishnan, head desalination of India Cluster said, This mega order marks WABAGs entry into the Solar PV sector which is a key segment for the future. WABAGs technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us offer lowest life-cycle cost of water for Indosol Solar.

VA TECH WABAG is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 10% to Rs 55 crore on 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 626.50 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 250 pts, at 81,700, Nifty at 25,000; Metal, Auto fall 1.5%

Gopal Snacks shares fall over 4% on weak margin, higher expenses

Gopal Snacks shares fall over 4% on weak margin, higher expenses

Karva Chauth 2024

Karva Chauth 2024: Best colours that you can wear this festive season

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: India will share experience in building digital public infra with rest of the world, says PM

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Tata to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs in 5 years: N Chandrasekaran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon