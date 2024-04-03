Sensex (    %)
                             
Mphasis Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2499.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.54% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Mphasis Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2499.7, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. Mphasis Ltd has slipped around 3.88% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34793.95, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2505.35, up 0.96% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 37.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.54% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 29.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

