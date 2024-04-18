Saregama India Ltd spurts 3.46%

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 427.7, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.06% in last one year as compared to a 26.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.46% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 427.7, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 22300.85. The Sensex is at 73369.8, up 0.58%. Saregama India Ltd has risen around 20.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1875.15, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News