Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 8.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.58% to Rs 36.31 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals declined 8.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.58% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.3145.72 -21 OPM %4.524.22 -PBDT1.742.49 -30 PBT1.021.88 -46 NP0.760.83 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content