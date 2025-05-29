Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarup Industries standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarup Industries standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Sarup Industries rose 290.91% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 15.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.853.84 26 15.9711.57 38 OPM %12.3723.70 -14.3410.20 - PBDT0.370.40 -8 0.96-0.84 LP PBT0.230.23 0 0.45-1.58 LP NP0.430.11 291 4.79-1.70 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

