Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarveshwar Foods gains on securing Rs 329 million export order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities

Sarveshwar Foods gains on securing Rs 329 million export order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Sarveshwar Foods added 2.89% to Rs 6.76 after the company has announced a significant international order worth Rs 329 million from Monarda Commodities, a Singapore-based trading firm.

The order has been secured through Green Point, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarveshwar Foods.

This development marks another milestone in Sarveshwar Foods international growth strategy and demonstrates the companys capability to deliver value at scale in global markets. The deal strengthens its export portfolio and enhances its presence in Southeast Asia.

This latest order follows a series of global wins, including previously secured Rs 329 million worth of international contracts and the recent successful completion of an oversubscribed Rs 1,499.5 million rights issue, which has further fortified the companys financial foundation.

 

Sarveshwar Foods is engaged in manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing basmati and non-basmati rice in both domestic and international markets, with operations in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and Gandhidham in Gujarat.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sarveshwar Foods surged 127.18% to Rs 7.02 crore while net sales rose 29.31% to Rs 301.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro Pratik Sales IPO wraps up with subscription of 1.34 times

Euro Pratik Sales IPO wraps up with subscription of 1.34 times

Nifty trades below 25,350 mark; IT shares slumps

Nifty trades below 25,350 mark; IT shares slumps

PNC Infratech rises on bagging Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

PNC Infratech rises on bagging Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

L&T's Renewables arm inks MoU with ACWA Power for Saudi Arabia-based project

L&T's Renewables arm inks MoU with ACWA Power for Saudi Arabia-based project

Shipping Corporation of India spurts on inking MoU with major oil PSUs

Shipping Corporation of India spurts on inking MoU with major oil PSUs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon