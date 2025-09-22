Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNC Infratech rises on bagging Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

Sep 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

PNC Infratech advanced 1.01% to Rs 310.10 after the company received letter of acceptance from Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) for road construction project worth Rs 495.54 crore.

The project involves construction of high level bridge and approach road on Hathouri-AtrarBavangama-Aurai Road in Bihar on EPC mode under civil work contract package No. BSHP-IV(Phase-I).

The project is scheduled to be completed within 3 years.

PNC Infratech is one of the front ending Indian infrastructure investment, development, construction, operation and management companies in India. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include design, engineering, procurement, construction, O&M services on (EPC), design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) toll, annuity, hybrid annuity, operate-maintain-transfer, and other formats, under one roof.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 25% to Rs 431.41 crore on a 34.5% drop in net sales to Rs 1,422.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Sep 22 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

