Shipping Corporation of India spurts on inking MoU with major oil PSUs

Shipping Corporation of India spurts on inking MoU with major oil PSUs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shipping Corporation of India surged 5.77% to Rs 231.95 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The collaboration, initiated under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), is aimed at building and operating a fleet of vessels to strengthen Indias shipping infrastructure and energy security under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Under the MoU, the four entities will jointly acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels that will be deployed for both international trade and coastal transportation of petroleum, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other hydrocarbon cargoes.

 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

HPCL is engaged in the refining of crude oil and the marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Indian Oil Corporation is an Indian government-owned oil and gas explorer and producer.

On the BSE, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 0.14% to Rs 329.10, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gained 0.69% to Rs 415.90. Indian Oil Corporation slipped 0.21% to Rs 148.19.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

