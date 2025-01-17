Business Standard

Satin Creditcare drops after subsidiary's CEO, Bhuvnesh Khanna resigns

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Satin Creditcare Network declined 1.05% to Rs 146.25 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Satin Finserv(SFL)'s board approved the resignation of chief executive officer (CEO), Bhuvnesh Khanna,

Dhiraj Jha has been appointed as CEO of SFL as per the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee of SFL and effective 17 January 2025, Dhiraj Jha will assume office as the new CEO of the company.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Vikas Wadhera as chief risk officer (CRO) of the company for a period of 3 (three) years commencing from January 17, 2025 till January 16, 2028.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MF segment, comprising loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 58.1% to Rs 44.69 crore on 22.1% rises in net sales to Rs 657.46 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Jan 17 2025

