Apis India consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 109.51 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 25.81% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 109.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.109.5192.689.339.299.598.258.406.803.885.23

