Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8019.05% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.050.21-0.12-85.710.380.070.370.050.270.02