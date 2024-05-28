SBEC Sugar standalone net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 233.76 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 643.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 646.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SBEC Sugar rose 167.14% to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 233.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.