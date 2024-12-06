Business Standard
Chinese stocks hit three week high following 1% gain

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks moved higher ahead of an annual economic policy meeting scheduled for next week. China's Shanghai Composite index spiked 1.05 percent to 3,404.08, witnessing a good upmove led by tech stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 1.56 percent to 19,865.85. Both these indices hit three week high. The upcoming economic policy meeting next week is likely to see China's top leaders discuss economic targets and additional stimulus plans for 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

