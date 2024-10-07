Business Standard
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 730, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.79% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 18.96% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81006.87, down 0.83%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has lost around 9.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23621.8, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 735.2, down 1.74% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 6.79% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 18.96% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 29.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

