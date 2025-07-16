Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI gains as board OKs Rs 20,000 crore bond issue for FY26

SBI gains as board OKs Rs 20,000 crore bond issue for FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1.73% to Rs 830.90 after the lender announced that its Central Board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds in FY26.

In a regulatory filing, SBI stated that the bonds will be issued in Indian rupees to domestic investors, subject to requisite approvals from the Government of India wherever necessary.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public-sector banking, and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 57.43% stake in the bank.

 

The banks standalone net profit declined by 9.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,642.59 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 20,698.35 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, total income increased 12.04% YoY to Rs 1,43,876.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

