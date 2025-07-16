Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Page Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Page Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd tumbled 5.18% to Rs 1036.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 46265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86609 shares in the past one month.

 

Neuland Laboratories Ltd lost 4.90% to Rs 14550. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13740 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd crashed 4.28% to Rs 23.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 468.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

ITC Hotels jumps 6%, hits new high on strong Q1 nos; m-cap tops ₹50,000 cr

NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,200; SMIDs gain; PSBs outperform

ipo market listing share market

Monica Alcobev IPO fully booked on Day 1, NIIs lead demand; GMP flat

Joe Root

Joe Root reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings; Bumrah, Jadeja rise too

oil pipeline, Crude oil pipeline

Pipeline Infrastructure, Crown LNG sign MoU for pipeline connectivity in AP

Just Dial Ltd dropped 3.94% to Rs 904. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9589 shares in the past one month.

Page Industries Ltd pared 3.55% to Rs 47310.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 486 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DB Corp slides as Q1 PAT tanks 53% YoY to Rs 81 crore

DB Corp slides as Q1 PAT tanks 53% YoY to Rs 81 crore

India's oil demand growth accelerates in May 2025

India's oil demand growth accelerates in May 2025

Abans Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Abans Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon