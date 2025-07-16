Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DB Corp slides as Q1 PAT tanks 53% YoY to Rs 81 crore

DB Corp slides as Q1 PAT tanks 53% YoY to Rs 81 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

DB Corp (DBCL) tanked 2.06% to Rs 206.80 after the company reported 52.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.84 crore on a 5.15% decline in total revenue to Rs 559.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax was Rs 107.61 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 31.61% year on year.

Advertising Revenue stands at Rs 397.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 427.70 crore in Q1 FY25, down 6.99%. Circulation revenue stands rose 0.92% year on year to Rs 120.30 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBIDTA tanked 27.50% to Rs 138.40 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 190.90 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

 

In the Radio business, Advertising revenue increased by 1.03% YoY to Rs 39.20 crore posted in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 38.80 crore in Q1 FY25. EBIDTA tumbled 12.87% YoY to Rs 11.50 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 13.20 crore in Q1 FY25.

Also Read

NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 25,200; SMIDs gain; PSBs outperform

ipo market listing share market

Monica Alcobev IPO fully booked on Day 1, NIIs lead demand; GMP flat

Joe Root

Joe Root reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings; Bumrah, Jadeja rise too

oil pipeline, Crude oil pipeline

Pipeline Infrastructure, Crown LNG sign MoU for pipeline connectivity in AP

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

CPI inflation to average 4% in FY26, down from 4.6% in FY25: Crisil

Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp, said, Despite a high base effect from last years general elections, which had driven a temporary surge in advertising revenues, our core performance remained steady supported by stable advertising trends, soft newsprint prices, and disciplined cost structures.

Our digital business continues to scale rapidly, with Monthly Active Users reaching the 22 million mark this quarter reinforcing our position as Indias leading Indian language news app platform.

We believe the Governments continued focus on enhancing disposable incomes through income tax rationalisation, softening of interest rates, and the anticipated implementation of the 8th Pay Commission later this fiscal, will further stimulate economic activity, particularly across Tier II and beyond markets.

This is expected to provide a strong tailwind to Bharats consumption story. Backed by our deep editorial strength, hyperlocal relevance, and continuous product innovation, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth across both print and digital platforms, while delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

D.B. Corp is engaged in the business of publishing newspapers, radio broadcasting, providing integrated internet and mobile interactive services and event management. Its major brands include Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi daily), Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (Gujarat daily) and Divya Marathi (Marathi daily).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's oil demand growth accelerates in May 2025

India's oil demand growth accelerates in May 2025

Abans Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Abans Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon