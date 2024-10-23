SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 20266.10 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 39.25% to Rs 529.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 20266.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20049.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20266.1020049.66 1 OPM %2.992.06 -PBDT601.44424.08 42 PBT601.44424.08 42 NP529.42380.19 39
