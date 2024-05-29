Business Standard
SC rejects Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The Supreme Court rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for a 7-day extension of his interim bail today. The plea was made in relation to his requirement to return to Tihar Jail on June 2nd.
The Supreme Court registry declined Kejriwal's plea, stating that he has been given the liberty to seek regular bail from the trial court, making the extension request not maintainable.
The bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10th and had instructed him to surrender to Tihar jail on June 2nd. Additionally, the bench had reserved the verdict on Kejriwal's challenge to the validity of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to the Delhi liquor scam on May 17th.
As the verdict on the challenge to arrest is already reserved, the Supreme Court stated that Kejriwals plea for an extension of interim bail is irrelevant to the main petition.
First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
