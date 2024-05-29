Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 210.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 168.57% to Rs 12.22 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 159.20% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.70% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

