Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 210.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 168.57% to Rs 12.22 crore
Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 210.42% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.57% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 159.20% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.70% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.224.55 169 56.4923.18 144 OPM %6.0626.15 -12.9419.67 - PBDT2.111.18 79 8.114.57 77 PBT1.520.68 124 6.192.72 128 NP1.490.48 210 5.212.01 159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 256.90% in the December 2023 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

CRISIL Q4 PAT rises 33% YoY to Rs 210 cr

DLF Home Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 499.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power Mech Projects bags project worth Rs 563 cr from BHEL

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon