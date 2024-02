Schaeffler India consolidated net profit declines 9.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 1874.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.25% to Rs 899.02 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 879.21 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 7250.91 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 6867.42 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

Net profit of Schaeffler India declined 9.25% to Rs 209.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 230.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 1874.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1794.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.