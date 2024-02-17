Rapid Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 557.14% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 557.14% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.460.07 557 OPM %28.260 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.030 0
