Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 39.15% to Rs 172.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 2206.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1777.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 92.69% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.471.75410.512206.681777.1915.5214.8513.409.4444.4650.56236.16126.8738.9545.44214.11108.333.2844.84172.03123.63