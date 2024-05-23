Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 471.75 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 92.69% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 471.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.15% to Rs 172.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 2206.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1777.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
