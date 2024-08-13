Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 306.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 107.37 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 306.78% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 107.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales107.37104.62 3 OPM %10.044.19 -PBDT11.794.72 150 PBT9.842.41 308 NP7.201.77 307
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content