AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of AVI Polymers rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.050.04-100.00-150.000.030.020.030.020.020.01