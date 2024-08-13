AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-100.00-150.00 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content