Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 483.33% to Rs 0.35 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ashtasidhhi Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 483.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.350.0614.2900.0500.0500.050