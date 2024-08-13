Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 483.33% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Ashtasidhhi Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 483.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.06 483 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
