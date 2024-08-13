Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 32.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.550.5078.1864.000.430.320.430.320.330.25