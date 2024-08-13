Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 32.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.55 croreNet profit of Gemstone Investments rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.550.50 10 OPM %78.1864.00 -PBDT0.430.32 34 PBT0.430.32 34 NP0.330.25 32
