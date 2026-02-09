Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales decline 35.55% to Rs 3.97 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.55% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.976.16 -36 OPM %18.8911.20 -PBDT0.310.15 107 PBT0.01-0.20 LP NP0.01-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 87.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 87.72% in the December 2025 quarter

NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the December 2025 quarter

NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Decorous Investment And Trading Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Decorous Investment And Trading Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 7.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance