Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 87.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 249.40 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 87.72% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 249.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 294.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.249.40294.795.206.7111.6718.9410.1017.399.2875.57

