Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 168.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.93% to Rs 579.11 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 168.19% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 579.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 396.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales579.11396.83 46 OPM %4.973.98 -PBDT25.3912.14 109 PBT21.338.78 143 NP15.265.69 168
