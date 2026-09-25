SEBI approves Portfolio Managers Regulations replacing the existing framework
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, replacing the existing 2020 framework, and allowing portfolio managers to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs), primary market debt issuances and a range of overseas securities.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST