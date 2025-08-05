Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI proposes changes to norms pertaining to related-party transactions

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

In a consultation paper released on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed relaxing the threshold for which companies need to seek shareholder approval for related-party transactions (RPT) and their disclosure of the same.

The market regulator has proposed a system based on the firm's annual turnover. This system would raise the transaction threshold for seeking shareholder approval to up to Rs 5,000 crore from the current limit of Rs 1000 crore.

Further, SEBI has also proposed doing away with disclosure requirements for related party transactions valued at less than Rs 15 crore.

The domestic capital market regulator has been reviewing disclosure requirements for companies in several categories, including sustainability disclosures and those related to transactions between interconnected entities known as related parties.

 

SEBI stated that the aforesaid proposed threshold was back tested with RPT data for the FY24 and FY25 of top 100 listed entities on NSE, based on turnover.

Based on the analysis of data for FY24 and FY25 after applying the proposed thresholds, it was observed that the number of material RPTs requiring shareholders approval have considerably reduced by approximately 60%, thereby facilitating ease of reporting requirements for these listed entities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BLS International Services Q1 results: Net profit rises 50% to ₹181 crore

G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 57.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

