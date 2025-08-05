Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank approves change in senior management personnel

ICICI Bank approves change in senior management personnel

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
ICICI Bank announced that B. Prasanna and Anubhuti Sanghai shall cease to be senior management personnel of the Bank (SMP), with effect from close of business hours of 05 August 2025 pursuant to their transfer to ICICI Group companies.

The Bank noted Sanjay Singhvi shall cease to be a SMP with effect from end of business hours of 14 August 2025 pursuant to early retirement.

The Bank approved the inclusion of Shailendra Jhingan in the category of SMP with effect from 06 August 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

