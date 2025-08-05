Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS extends partnership with Weatherford International

TCS extends partnership with Weatherford International

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a five-year renewal and expansion of its contract with Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD), a multinational oilfield service company headquartered in North America.

Under this extended agreement, TCS will leverage its expertise in automation, artificial intelligence, and digital optimization to drive enterprise-wide business transformation initiatives for Weatherford. The partnership will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies across critical domains such as finance, supply chains, and human resources.

TCS plans to introduce advanced AI-driven solutions to streamline Weatherford's finance and accounting processes, reduce costs, and improve scalability. Additionally, TCS' advisory capabilities will support Weatherford in simplifying workflows, fostering innovation, and enabling outcome-based strategies aimed at maximizing agility and long-term financial resilience.

 

This renewed collaboration builds on seven years of a trusted partnership, during which TCS spearheaded transformative improvements in shared services. Notably, these efforts have resulted in around 50% reduction in Weatherford's total cost of ownership across mission-critical operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 27.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 27.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon