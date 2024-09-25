Second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections underway

A total of 3,502 polling stations have been established, including 1,056 in urban areas and 2,446 in rural locations. All stations are equipped with webcasting facilities to maintain transparency and fairness throughout the electoral process.

Several high-profile politicians are contesting in this phase, adding to the significance of today's vote. Notable candidates include Omar Abdullah, the National Conference leader and former Chief Minister; Tariq Hamid Qarrah, the Congress Pradesh chief; Ravinder Raina, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president; and Altaf Bukhari, the Apni Party President. The outcomes for these prominent figures will be closely watched as results unfold.

Voting commenced today (25 September) for the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, covering 26 constituencies across the region. The polls opened at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with authorities implementing robust security measures to ensure a smooth and safe voting process.