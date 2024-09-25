Business Standard
Second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections underway

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Voting commenced today (25 September) for the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, covering 26 constituencies across the region. The polls opened at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with authorities implementing robust security measures to ensure a smooth and safe voting process.
A total of 3,502 polling stations have been established, including 1,056 in urban areas and 2,446 in rural locations. All stations are equipped with webcasting facilities to maintain transparency and fairness throughout the electoral process.
Several high-profile politicians are contesting in this phase, adding to the significance of today's vote. Notable candidates include Omar Abdullah, the National Conference leader and former Chief Minister; Tariq Hamid Qarrah, the Congress Pradesh chief; Ravinder Raina, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president; and Altaf Bukhari, the Apni Party President. The outcomes for these prominent figures will be closely watched as results unfold.
This marks the second of three phases for the J&K Assembly Elections. The final phase, which will cover the remaining 40 seats, is scheduled for October 1. Following the completion of all voting phases, the counting of votes will take place on October 8, determining the final composition of the new assembly.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

