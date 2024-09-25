Indian economy contributing more than 18% to global growth

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India noted in a speech that the Indian economy has rebounded strongly from the pandemic and is contributing more than 18 per cent to the global growth. Inflation is on a declining trajectory. External sector remains resilient with strong buffers. The health of banking and corporate sectors remains strong. Fiscal consolidation is under way. The Reserve Bank of India has been pursuing proactive and prudent policies so that the Indian economy evolves along a sustainable growth path.