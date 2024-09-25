Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Paramount Speciality Forgings hardens on debut

NSE SME Paramount Speciality Forgings hardens on debut

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
NSE SME Paramount Speciality Forgings were trading at Rs 87.15 on the NSE, a premium of 47.71% compared with the issue price of Rs 59.
The scrip was listed at Rs 83, a premium of 40.68% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 87.15 and a low of Rs 83. About 23.60 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Paramount Speciality Forgings' IPO was subscribed 68.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2024 and it closed on 20 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 57 to Rs 59 per share.
 
The issue size comprised fresh issue 48,02,000 and offer for sale 6,80,000 by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.15% from 100% pre-IPO.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing of machinery and equipment required for expansion at its Khalapur plant and for general corporate expenses.
Ahead of the IPO, Paramount Speciality Forgings on Monday, 16 September 2024, raised Rs 9.20 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.60 lakh shares at Rs 59 per share to 5 anchor investor.

More From This Section

eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian economy contributing more than 18% to global growth

Indian economy contributing more than 18% to global growth

Birlasoft achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Birlasoft achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

Climate change is emerging as a huge challenge for central banking landscape in 21st century says RBI governor

Climate change is emerging as a huge challenge for central banking landscape in 21st century says RBI governor

Nifty hovers below 25,950; FMCG shares slide

Nifty hovers below 25,950; FMCG shares slide

Paramount Speciality Forgings is a manufacturer of steel forgings in India offering a diverse range of forged products. The companys products are manufactured in accordance with National and International standards and is used in a wide range of industrial applications catering to the extensive requirements of petrochemicals, chemicals, fertilizers, oil and gas, nuclear power, and other heavy engineering sectors. The company manufactures a range of forged products which include tube sheet blanks, forged rings, spacers, girth flanges, tyre rings, self-reinforced nozzle, long weld neck flanges, seat, valves body, bonnet etc. As on 31 August 2024, the company has total 155 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 112.75 crore and net profit of Rs 7.25 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

gold loan

Gold loans to reach Rs 15 trillion by 2027: What's driving this growth?

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

Israeli airstrike kills top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Qubaisi in Beirut

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Make in India led to strengthening of economy, says PM Modi on 10th anniversary of scheme

Zero Discrimination Day 2024

Europe's racial disparities cannot be untied from historical wrongs

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

178K PVTGs in J'khand electoral roll, focus on inclusive polls: Official

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon