Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senco Gold shares plunge on raid rumors, later recover

Senco Gold shares plunge on raid rumors, later recover

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Senco Gold shares experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday, plummeting 5.89% to Rs 1141.50, fueled by rumors of a potential raid at the company's or its promoter's premises.

However, the company swiftly refuted these claims, dismissing them as speculative and inaccurate. Senco Gold assured its stakeholders that no such raid had taken place and reiterated its commitment to transparency, promising to disclose any material information as mandated by regulatory requirements.

Despite the initial market panic, Senco Gold shares staged a recovery later in the day. The stock had earlier touched a low of Rs 981.30, marking a 19.10% decline.

Senco Gold is a jewellery retailer with a strong presence in India, particularly in the eastern region. Senco has over 164 showrooms (including 68 franchisee showroom) spread across India and one international showroom with a mix of own and franchisee model.

 

On a consolidated basis, Senco Gold's net profit surged 85.29% to Rs 51.27 crore on 7.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1403.89 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights, Oct 29: Sensex adds 364pts, Nifty ends above 24,450; Banks, financials lead

LCA Tejas

India imposes multiple penalties on GE for Tejas MK1A engine delivery delay

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Razorpay

Razorpay says payment gateway business grew 24% in revenue in FY24

Quick commerce

Swiggy raises primary issuance to Rs 4,499 cr, cuts OFS to 175.1 mn shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon