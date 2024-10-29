Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2024.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2024.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 15.66% to Rs 388.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27745 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd lost 10.67% to Rs 217.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36529 shares in the past one month.

 

Ideaforge Technology Ltd crashed 9.41% to Rs 550. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19280 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd fell 8.21% to Rs 342.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; PSU banks shares rally

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; PSU banks shares rally

Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 45.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 45.13% in the September 2024 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the September 2024 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Symphony Ltd slipped 7.89% to Rs 1502.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19328 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

Treasury issues rule to block US from helping China develop advanced tech

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: People aged above 70 to get free treatment in hospitals, says PM Modi

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds, up 300 pts at 80,300; Nifty atop 24,400; Maruti sinks 6%

Indian bank

Indian Bank soars 17% in 2 days on healthy Q2 results; nears 52-week high

portable-counter-drones

Mumbai police impose month-long ban on drones, paragliders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon