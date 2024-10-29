Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets edge notably higher

Japanese markets edge notably higher

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Japanese markets rose notably as the yen found its footing, after having plunged to a three-month low the previous day.

Ahead of the Bank of Japan policy meeting on Thursday, the head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People said that the central bank should avoid making big changes in its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Nikkei average rose 0.77 percent to 38,903.68 to extend Monday's rally amid reports that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling party was reportedly locked in talks to form new alliances.

The broader Topix index settled 0.91 percent higher at 2,682.02. Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings jumped 14.3 percent after the company agreed to buy U.S. chemical firm AOC.

 

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.24 - beating forecasts for 1.23, which again would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The participation rate was 63.5 percent, shy of forecasts for 63.6 percent, which would have been steady from a month prior.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds, up 350 pts at 80,350; Nifty near 24,450; SBI zooms 5%

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar targets uncle; says 'Saheb' splitting family

Pollution

Delhi, Mumbai record poor AQI levels in Nov; Kolkata remains an outlier

Abhinav Arora

Who is Abhinav Arora, the 'Bal Sant' threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

share market

Aegis Logistics gains 6% on subsidiary AVTL's Rs 4,000-cr mega IPO plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon