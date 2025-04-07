Sensex below 72,150 mark; Nifty wipes out 1,047 pts; realty shares under pressure

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 3,227.05 points or 4.28% to 72,137.64. The Nifty 50 index tanked 1,047.45 points or 4.58% to 21,855.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 4.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 5.96%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 342 shares rose and 3,582 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 65.41% to 22.75.
Economy:
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $6.596 billion to $665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, according to the latest data from the RBI.
For the week ended March 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.158 billion to $565.014 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased by $519 million to $77.793 billion during the week ended March 28. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $65 million to $18.176 billion, the RBI said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $16 million at $4.413 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Derivatives:
The Nifty option chain for the 24 April 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 29.3 lakh contracts at the 22,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 42.7 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index dropped 5.48% to 777.95. The index tumbled 8.97% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Anant Raj (down 9%), Sobha (down 7.8%), Godrej Properties (down 6.78%), Raymond (down 6.5%), DLF (down 6.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 5.04%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.92%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.42%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.31%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.28%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Trent took a tumble today, with its stock nosediving 16.89%, after investors were left underwhelmed by its Q4 business update.
The Tata Group-backed brand posted Q4FY25 revenue of Rs 4,334 crore, up 28% year-on-year (YoY). This growth is lower than its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. It is also behind Trent's 39% annual revenue growth in FY25 at Rs 17,624 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks declined 4.20%. The companys consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,107 crore in Q4 FY25, jumped 33.9% year-on-year.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank fell 3.56%. The bank has reported a 7.47% rise in gross loan portfolio to Rs 19,666 crore as on 31 March 2025, compared with Rs 18,299 crore as on 31 March 2024.
